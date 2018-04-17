FIRE

Bridesburg fire displaces 12, including children

EMBED </>More Videos

Bridesburg fire displaces 12. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 17, 2018. (WPVI)

BRIDESBURG (WPVI) --
Fire in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia has displaced a dozen people including young children.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on the 4600 block of Richmond Street.

Authorities say two families lived in the home, including eight children.

"So much fear, adrenaline. It's something I've never experienced or even met someone who has gone through this. I don't know how else [to describe it], except I'm just terribly sad at the moment," fire victim Felix Albaladejo said.

The Red Cross is helping the 12 people displaced by the blaze.

There is no word on how the fire started.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfirered cross
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
2 injured in Burlington County fire
Crews battle fire at recycling facility in Camden
3 injured in Hunting Park fire, residents escape through window
Fire at old Inquirer building for 2nd day in a row
More fire
Top Stories
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base
Man shot execution style in Spring Garden parking lot
Man shot and killed while driving in South Phila.
Prosecutors in Cosby retrial build to conclusion
Q&A: Starbucks CEO on what the company will do after arrests
Spokesman: Philly Starbucks manager no longer employed at company
Woman rescued from Del. apartment fire
Police: Man threatened McDonald's workers over vegetable oil
Show More
Bad gasoline stops Pa. drivers, damages cars
Wade turns back the clock and 76ers in Game 2 Heat victory
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Chilly Today
Sinkhole swallows car in California
More News