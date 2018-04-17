Bridesburg fire displaces 12, including children

Fire in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia has displaced a dozen people including young children.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on the 4600 block of Richmond Street.Authorities say two families lived in the home, including eight children."So much fear, adrenaline. It's something I've never experienced or even met someone who has gone through this. I don't know how else [to describe it], except I'm just terribly sad at the moment," fire victim Felix Albaladejo said.The Red Cross is helping the 12 people displaced by the blaze.There is no word on how the fire started.------