Car plunges into Neshaminy Creek, search for driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Car plunges into Neshaminy Creek. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on April 29, 2018. (WPVI)

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities are searching for the driver of a car that plunged into the Neshaminy Creek early Sunday morning.

Police received a call about the car around 2:45 a.m.

A short time later, the Action Cam was on the scene of the 900 block of Haunted Lane in Bensalem as a tow truck pulled the vehicle from the creek.

Rescue crews did not find anyone in the car.

Bensalem police are checking on the owner of the vehicle as the investigation continues.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscar accidentaccidentBensalem Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman accused of killing mother, 90, in Bucks Co.
SUV passenger killed in crash on I-95 near Walt Whitman Bridge
Woman struck by car in Deptford, N.J.
1 injured in Salem County house fire
N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone
Driver freed after vehicle flips over in Bucks County
Mexican students allegedly dissolved in acid by rapper
10-year-old boy found dead inside dryer in Houston
Show More
AccuWeather: Cooler And Breezy
Philadelphia Eagles agree to terms with RB Darren Sproles
Celtics beat Bucks in Game 7, advance to play 76ers
Man shot 4 times in Nicetown
Super Bowl champion Eagles add depth in draft
More News