Large number of police arrive on campus at Penn campus amid ongoing calls to disband protest | LIVE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have begun arriving at the University of Pennsylvania campus amid heightened calls for the 2-week pro-Palestinian encampment on the Ivy League campus in Philadelphia to disband.

After weeks of being told to disband, the protesters have refused to leave until their demands were met. Those demands include that the Ivy League disclose its investments, and cuts ties with businesses that support Israel.

Thursday, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro weighed in, saying that is it "past time for the university to act, to address this, to disband this encampment and restore order and safety on campus."

He also called the situation at Penn "unstable" and "unacceptable."

"All students should feel safe when they're on campus. All students have a legal right to feel safe on campus, and the University of Pennsylvania has an obligation to their safety. It is past time for the university to act, to address this to disband the encampment and to restore order and safety on campus," Shapiro said.

The governor's statements came as six student protesters were placed on mandatory temporary leaves of absence, according to Penn.

The students spoke with Action News right after they found out and said at least one of them will not be able to attend graduation. Another is an international student from the Philippines who said she's now locked out of her dorm and that their campus IDs no longer work.

They're calling the lockout illegal under municipal law.

"I've been evicted from my student housing so my Penn card no longer works to get me in the building. A few community members offered to house me in the meantime, but we'll continue to be here," said student protester Eliana Atienza.

"I believe that the character we demonstrate within this encampment will always be more valuable to me and more worthwhile than the risks that we face in standing up for those values," added fellow student protester Emma Herdon.

The six who are currently restricted from campus facilities and events say they only have access to health care facilities on campus.

"This is not a permanent process but it is indicative of the harshness and cruelty of the university's demands," said student protester Sonya Stacia.

"These actions are a result of the University's continuing response to the unauthorized encampment on College Green," a statement from the university said.

It's been 15 days since protesters started gathering on the campus.The encampment swelled as activity by protesters picked up overnight into Thursday morning.

This comes as protestors say negotiations with the school broke down this week.

Penn's interim president said earlier this week the university already met with protesters twice and continue to propose additional meetings.

He says the encampment should end and continues to say it is in violation of university policies, disrupting campus operations and events.

Penn has announced increased security measures for commencement later this month as a pro-Palestinian encampment continues.

Penn police have maintained a presence there, as have Philadelphia police following Penn's request to the city for resources.

Police vans arrived Wednesday night and were stationed near the quad.

Penn officials say there will be a "high level of security" at all Franklin Field gates and on the field inside the stadium for the May 20 graduation ceremony.