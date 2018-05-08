WATER MAIN BREAK

Cleanup, repairs underway at Philadelphia Int'l Airport after water main break

EMBED </>More Videos

Cleanup from airport water main break: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
On Tuesday morning the draining, digging and drilling got underway, one day after a 16" water main ruptured, causing a dip in the water pressure for several hours inside Philadelphia International Airport.

"I just flew for three hours, and I can't go to the bathroom," one traveler told Action News.

But the more costly and disruptive issue was outside, at sections H-13 and H-14 in the economy parking lot.



Chopper 6 hovered over the muddy scene as water gushed out of the crumbling asphalt which eventually became a sinkhole.

The location of the water main break made it incredibly difficult for the Philadelphia Water Department to locate the valve.

"There are a couple of mains that come through here, so we had to figure out what main it was on," said Philadelphia Water Department Commissioner Debra McCarty. "And then we had to locate the valves, which was a challenge in a parking lot."

EMBED More News Videos

Vehicles towed, parking lot damaged at airport. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018.



The water has been re-routed while crews work on repairs at the site of the break. Sixteen cars had to be towed by the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

Tuesday morning, employees ensured no one else parked in the area, and were also waiting on arriving passengers who would eventually come looking for their already towed cars.

Signs instructed those drivers to call and ask for an escort to their vehicles.

"I would hate to come back and have my car towed and not be able to get to where I have to go," said Dominic Palazzolo of Medford Lakes, N.J. "I just hope the airport takes care of everybody that had to be towed and inconvenienced by this."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsphiladelphia international airportwater main break
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Water pressure restored at Philadelphia Int'l Airport after main break
WATER MAIN BREAK
Water pressure restored at Philadelphia Int'l Airport after main break
Sinkhole swallows car in California
Broken water main creates urban geyser in Del.
Water gushes from main break in NE Philadelphia
More water main break
Top Stories
Churchville couple fatally stabbed then shot, autopsies show
Attempted lurings reported in Delaware County
VIDEO: Pollen storm in Millville, New Jersey
14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at NJ high school
Stormy Daniels appears at Philly gentleman's club
Phila. mother charged with murder in 2-year-old's death
Iran president warns of 'problems' as Trump decision looms
Voters choosing next mayor in Trenton Tuesday
Show More
Police: Suspect pulls up next to car, fires 6 shots
Man targeting his wife shoots and kills 3 others, commits suicide: Police
2 women rescued from Collingswood fire
Police: Temple student shot and killed during robbery
NJ State Police arrest Philly duo, seize $2K in drugs
More News