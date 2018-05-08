@PhilaParking towing at *least a dozen more cars from sections H-13/14 in @PHLAirport economy lot to expand Work zone and get to ruptured 16” water main. Upon arrival, owners will be escorted to their relocated vehicles. @6abc — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) May 8, 2018

On Tuesday morning the draining, digging and drilling got underway, one day after a 16" water main ruptured, causing a dip in the water pressure for several hours inside Philadelphia International Airport."I just flew for three hours, and I can't go to the bathroom," one traveler told Action News.But the more costly and disruptive issue was outside, at sections H-13 and H-14 in the economy parking lot.Chopper 6 hovered over the muddy scene as water gushed out of the crumbling asphalt which eventually became a sinkhole.The location of the water main break made it incredibly difficult for the Philadelphia Water Department to locate the valve."There are a couple of mains that come through here, so we had to figure out what main it was on," said Philadelphia Water Department Commissioner Debra McCarty. "And then we had to locate the valves, which was a challenge in a parking lot."The water has been re-routed while crews work on repairs at the site of the break. Sixteen cars had to be towed by the Philadelphia Parking Authority.Tuesday morning, employees ensured no one else parked in the area, and were also waiting on arriving passengers who would eventually come looking for their already towed cars.Signs instructed those drivers to call and ask for an escort to their vehicles."I would hate to come back and have my car towed and not be able to get to where I have to go," said Dominic Palazzolo of Medford Lakes, N.J. "I just hope the airport takes care of everybody that had to be towed and inconvenienced by this."------