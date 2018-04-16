DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --A United Airlines flight en route to Palm Beach from Newark International Airport was diverted to land at a military base after the crew declared an emergency Monday night.
According to officials, United Airlines 1559, a Boeing 737, landed safely at Dover Air Force Base at about 7:20 p.m. after the crew reported a mechanical problem.
United Airlines issued the following statement:
Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft and we are working to get our customers to Palm Beach as soon as possible.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps