EMERGENCY LANDING

United Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base

Delaware News

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
A United Airlines flight en route to Palm Beach from Newark International Airport was diverted to land at a military base after the crew declared an emergency Monday night.

According to officials, United Airlines 1559, a Boeing 737, landed safely at Dover Air Force Base at about 7:20 p.m. after the crew reported a mechanical problem.

United Airlines issued the following statement:

Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft and we are working to get our customers to Palm Beach as soon as possible.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsdover air force baseemergency landing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EMERGENCY LANDING
Flight makes emergency landing at Lehigh Valley airport
Small plane makes emergency landing, flips over
Plane forced to land when passenger learns of husband's cheating
American Airlines flight forced to return to Philly
More emergency landing
Top Stories
Q&A: Starbucks CEO on what the company will do after arrests
Spokesman: Philly Starbucks manager no longer employed at store
Man shot execution style in Spring Garden parking lot
AccuWeather: Drying Out and Cooling Down
District attorney says Meek Mill convictions should be tossed
Driver arrested after girl, 9, killed in hit-and-run
Police: Passenger killed after stolen vehicle crashes
Pa. medical marijuana program expands to include dry leaf
Show More
Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded, traffic snarled
Heavy rain leaves several Delco homes flooded
Cosby's accuser, her mom testify at sex-assault retrial
76ers' Hall of Famer Hal Greer dies at 81
Commissioner: Phila. officer did not want to make Starbucks arrest
More News