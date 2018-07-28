The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles had the chance to interact with a special group at training camp Saturday.Families with critically ill children from the Casey Cares Foundation enjoyed VIP treatment and some time with their favorite players.For some people, meeting Nick Foles, Malcolm Jenkins and the rest of the Eagles would mean a dream has come true.But for the 25 pictured in the video, coming to Eagles training camp Saturday morning is a much-needed break.The children you see are currently battling critical illness.Action News spoke with Sydney Williamson and her daughter Kendall."She actually wasn't expected to live past her 5th birthday but she's 7 and a half which is huge," said Sydney, Kendall's mom.Kendall has a rare terminal genetic disorder. But her mom says days like this help.Sydney adds, "She's happy. I know you can't see that (she laughs) but this also helps her."Sydney says she can bond with the other families.In fact, she went to high school with another mom here."You know you really become family. These are strangers but with what she has is rare and sometimes you get help and advice through these other families," added Sydney.And of course, there are the kids.When they are here they are only thinking about the Eagles, practice and of course getting autographs and pictures with their favorite players. Again, Nick Foles came through as did Corey Clement, Chris Long, and many others.You'll notice in the video that the group is all wearing purple shirts reading Casey Cares.That's the foundation that made this happen.And what an amazing job they did.Amy Rosewarer of Casey Cares Foundation said, "They are getting to see their kids smile and I can't put a price tag on that.""So many of these families here say after an event like this their spirits are taken to new levels for a long time. And that's something money and treatment sometimes just can't provide.------