Kelce special guest at Manayunk Mummers Parade

Kelce special guest at Manayunk Mummers Parade. Gray Hall reports during Action News at Noon on February 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

MANAYUNK (WPVI) --
A very special guest will strut his stuff down Main Street in Manayunk Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will take part in the 5th annual Mummers Mardi Gras Parade.

Kelce became something of a folk hero in our area when he showed up at the Eagles Super Bowl Championship parade in a Mummers outfit, then gave a loud, funny, and at times, moving speech.

The parade will march down Main Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with after-parties until about 7 p.m.

The parade has raised more than $75,000 to help preserve the Mummers tradition

