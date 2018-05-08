STORMY DANIELS

Stormy Daniels appears at Philadelphia gentleman's club

Stormy Daniels makes appearances in Philadelphia: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 7, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Stormy Daniels appeared in Philadelphia Monday night at the Penthouse Club in Port Richmond.

Daniels was in town to promote the latest issue of Penthouse Magazine where she is on the cover, wrapped in an American Flag. She has been designated the Penthouse Pet of the Century.

The 39-year-old adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is best known in the mainstream as the woman suing President Donal Trump after she says they slept together in 2006; he denies it.

Daniels claims Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, used campaign funds in a $134,000 hush-money payout weeks before the election.

There was a $10 cover charge to attend the event at the club on Castor Avenue. Organizers said they were expecting a full house.

"A lot of people coming in, a lot of excitement," said Edgar Gil, General Manager.

We asked some fans if they were here because of the controversy.

"Do we look like politicians?" asked Dieter Newman of Fishtown.

"It's his 48th birthday," said Newman, nodding toward his buddy. "We got some beers down the street, got wings, then he wanted to see Stormy."

Daniels was scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., but did not arrive to the club until after 10 p.m. Monday.

This was the first stop of a four-city tour for Daniels. Other venues include New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Detroit.

