Crash, hazmat spill shuts down I-295 NB in Burlington County

Chopper 6 over crash on I-295 on December 19, 2017. (WPVI)

MANSFIELD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A crash and hazmat spill have caused a major backup on I-295 in Burlington County.

It happened Tuesday morning on the northbound lanes of I-295 past the Florence/Columbus exit in Mansfield Township.

The incident involved a jackknifed tractor-trailer. All northbound lanes are shut down.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials say drivers should expect a 35 to 40 minute delay in the area.
