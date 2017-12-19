MANSFIELD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --A crash and hazmat spill have caused a major backup on I-295 in Burlington County.
It happened Tuesday morning on the northbound lanes of I-295 past the Florence/Columbus exit in Mansfield Township.
The incident involved a jackknifed tractor-trailer. All northbound lanes are shut down.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials say drivers should expect a 35 to 40 minute delay in the area.
