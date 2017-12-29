Crash slows traffic on NB I-95 in Delaware County

Watch video from Chopper 6 over the scene of the crash. (WPVI)

TINICUM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash involving a truck and a car on Interstate 95 in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

Video from Chopper 6 shows the truck on its side, taking out two lanes of the highway.

The car involved in the incident sustained heavy damage to the top of the vehicle.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

