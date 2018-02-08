Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Woodbury car dealership

WOODBURY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a 2-alarm blaze at a car dealership in Woodbury, New Jersey.

The fire started at 600 Mantua Pike around 5:30 a.m.Thursday.

Crews arrived to heavy flames showing at the Barlow Buick GMC dealership.

The rail line nearby had to be closed because of the stretched hose line across the Conrail tracks.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

Commuters should expect delays.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsbuilding firebusiness
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News