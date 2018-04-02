  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Mobile 6 on the road as snow moves in
CRASH

Driver critically injured in Darby crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver injured in Darby crash. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A driver was critically injured in a crash in Darby, Delaware County.

It happened around midnight Sunday on Lansdowne Avenue near Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.

Action News viewer video shows the vehicle flipped onto its side.

Police say the driver lost control and smashed into a utility pole splitting it in half.

The crash brought down wires and knocked over a tree.

The driver was trapped for 30 minutes while crews worked to free her.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscrashaccidentDarby Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRASH
Man killed in Chester Co. crash involving garbage truck ID'd
Car goes off road, hits tree in Hammonton, NJ
Person struck and killed on I-295 identified
1 injured in Wynnefield crash, driver flees
More crash
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Morning Snow, Afternoon Melting Today
6abc School Closings and Delays
LIVE: Mobile 6 on the road as snow moves in
Bob Brooks reports from West Goshen Twp.
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
What to watch for in Villanova, Michigan NCAA title game
Alicia Vitarelli reports from San Antonio
Cosby jury being picked amid anti-sexual misconduct movement
Police: 4-year-old shoots self in leg with father's gun
Show More
15-year-old shot in West Philadelphia
Police investigate shooting on South Street
'Affluenza teen' set to be released from jail
More News
Top Video
Bob Brooks reports from West Goshen Twp.
Cosby jury being picked amid anti-sexual misconduct movement
Celebrating Easter around Philadelphia area
"Hope and dignity:" Pope calls for peace in Easter message
More Video