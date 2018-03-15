EDUCATION

21 Berks Co. students suspended for walkout

EMBED </>More Videos

21 students suspended for walking out. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

MERZTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Twenty-one students in Berks County were suspended for participating in the national school walkout.

It happened at Brandywine Heights High School in Mertztown Wednesday morning.

The school superintendent had decided students who wanted to participate in the national event could attend a symposium on school safety in the auditorium, but not walk out like thousands of students across the country.

EMBED More News Videos

Students across region participate in National School Walkout: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 14, 2018



They were calling for stronger gun safety measures after the school shooting massacre in Parkland Florida.

The 21 students chose to violate that ruling and gathered by the flagpole. All of them were suspended for one day.

At the symposium, school officials shared a new security measure that would scan all visitors' driver's licenses to check for red flags in their backgrounds.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newshigh schoolgun violenceschool shootingstudents
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Local students take part in National Walkout Day
76ers upgrade circle of kindness between teacher, students
Students spell out 'ENOUGH' amid national walkout
High school student not allowed on bus due to outfit
More Education
Top Stories
Toys "R" Us to close all 735 stores in US
TIMELINE: Toys "R" Us through the years
Grandfather shot multiple times in West Phila. home
Prosecutors unopposed to release of rapper Meek Mill
Police investigate shooting in Overbrook Park
2 men run from South Philly traffic stop, guns found
Pa. ballplayer cut after domestic violence video released
Suspect ID'd in sexual assault of missing teen
Show More
Student, 6, on wrong school bus ends up miles from home
United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan
Dylann Roof's sister accused of bringing weapons to school
Firefighters battle 3-alarm Camden fire
Police: Car goes airborne and flips over on West Chester Pike
More News
Top Video
Police investigate shooting in Overbrook Park
Toys "R" Us to close all 735 stores in US
Grandfather shot multiple times in West Phila. home
Student, 6, on wrong school bus ends up miles from home
More Video