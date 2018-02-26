Controversy continues to boil over at Cherry Hill East High School over a beloved teacher's suspension.Students and parents say he was simply talking about security concerns in the wake of the massacre in Florida and they want him brought back.Students captured video of a rally they staged this morning at the high school to demand the immediate reinstatement of History Teacher Timothy Locke.The principal, Dennis Perry, placed Locke on leave last week after a student became upset over his discussion about his concerns that a similar incident to the one in Florida could happen at their school."He was bringing up current security issues at East and talking about the lack of safety here," said Junior Taryn Runell.Other students pointed out that the discussion Locke was having was a valid one, not only in fact but in principle."If we don't have the right to talk about the controversial issue in our school system, then how are we going move forward as a society, let alone a school system," said Senior Adam Kriesman.Locke, who was unavailable for comment, is a 59-year-old Iraq War Veteran who served in the Air Force. He tells parents not only was he suspended, his bag was searched for weapons and he was also ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation."The idea of requiring him to take a psychiatric evaluation, it seems that they're trying to twist this around now and use this against him," said Parent Eric Ascalon. "It's disgusting."The school district superintendent declined to discuss the matter. Meanwhile, the matter does not appear to be going away."A lot of what the school here is doing is trying to shut out what happen in Florida instead of like saying this is what we have to do, this is what we're going do next, like how we can fix what we are doing," said Sophomore Debbie Goldberg.Some students are signing petitions to bring Locke back."Mr. Locke, if you're watching, we got your back," said Senior Justin Prechodko.The Teacher's union did not offer commentary on the matter.Some students are planning on staging a walkout on Tuesday. Principal Dennis Perry has threatened to suspend those who participate.------