PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Due to extremely cold temperatures over the last week, Juniata Park Academy will be closed on Monday, January 8.
Officials said frozen pipes have impacted the building's, located at 801 E. Hunting Park Avenue, heating system.
All after-school activities, including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Monday, are canceled as well.
School staff is to report to the Kensington CAPA High School, located at 1901 N. Front Street.
Families are urged to monitor the district's website for further details.
