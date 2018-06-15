Local author pens children's book to combat misconceptions about disabilities

Curran also happens to have Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 2. This is a condition that affects the part of the nervous system that controls muscle movement.
The 28-year-old has been using a wheelchair since he was very young and has battled misconceptions since childhood about what people with disabilities can accomplish. Curran says he has experienced these misconceptions in many areas of his life, including making friends, having relationships, and getting employment.
Curran created the clothing brand disABLE in 2013 in an effort to eliminate the stigma associated with disability. The mission of disABLE is to "improve the lives of people with disabilities by eliminating the stigma associated with being disabled."
"Will the One-Winged Eagle," Curran's new book, is an extension of the message of disABLE. The book tells the story of a young eagle named Will. Will does not let his physical difference keep him from learning to survive.
"Will the One-Winged Eagle" is illustrated by Kris Napper, Curran's friend who also has Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 2. Napper is 31 years old and has been involved with graphic design since high school.
The book "hammers home my message that people with disabilities are also very able and capable of doing many things," says Curran.
Curran has sold about 500 copies of the book so far. He is hoping to share Will's message of determination with many children across the globe.
"Will the One-Winged Eagle" is appropriate for children K-4th grade. If you would like to purchase a copy, click here.