EDUCATION

Middle-school students draw 'fair' PA Congressional District map

EMBED </>More Videos

Middle-school students draw 'fair' PA Congressional District map: john Rawlins reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 14, 2018 (WPVI)

By
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania's current 7th Congressional district map critics claim it slices across our region to include areas were voters favor the GOP and exclude those who don't.

"So the Supreme Court said the map can't be drawn in that way, that districts need to be compact and contiguous," said Matt Kerbel of Villanova. "They need to encompass jurisdictions like cities and counties and not divide them up."

Congressional District Maps are a hot topic.

At Westtown School in Chester County, math students were challenged to use census data and mapping software to create compact more equitable Congressional districts.

"If a bunch of 8th graders did this I think it would be easy for anybody to do," said Alex McVicker, of Westtown School.

An eye-opener: the kids concluded whoever drew the current map was looking for political advantage.

"Still a bunch of people sitting in a dark room using map drawing equipment," said Jake Richards, of Westtown School. "It's cutthroat; a turf war."

Their teacher says the kids came to see gerrymandering as not just a Pennsylvania GOP issue.

"They saw this happening in both parties, showed them maps from other states where there is a democratic gerrymander as well as some states where there are republican Gerrymander," said Jon Kimmel, of Westtown School. "They thought neither party should be allowed to do that.

But why care about lines on a map?

"When it comes to Congress where you draw the lines determines potentially who holds the majority in Congress," said Kerbel. "That is what the fight is all about."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newspoliticscongress
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Abington School District receives $25M gift
Philly principal pays students $100 to keep the peace
6abc Creative Services/ Promotion Department - internship application form
6abc Finance Department - internship application form
More Education
Top Stories
Sheriff: 17 people dead in Fla. school shooting; suspect ID'd
What we know about Florida school shooting suspect
School shooting witness: I heard too many gunshots to count
Day 1 of Phillies spring training starts with different vibe
Man dies in hole trying to rescue dog in Fairmount Park
Prosecutor: Ring brought guns from Ohio to New Jersey
AccuWeather: Tale of Two Seasons
Missing man found dead in East Oak Lane
Show More
Love is in the air as couples say "I do"
Medical marijuana dispensaries set to open in Pa.
Air Force reservist charged with raping, impregnating girl in Del.
5 arrested in Ocean County drug bust
UDel student robbed at gunpoint on campus
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
DA: Merck chemist stole, dumped potassium cyanide
Sheriff: 17 people dead in Fla. school shooting; suspect ID'd
Medical marijuana dispensaries set to open in Pa.
More Video