Philadelphia Eagles select CB, EDGE on second night of NFL Draft

On Thursday night in the first round, Philadelphia selected Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 pick.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles were back on the clock Friday for rounds two and three of the NFL Draft.

After trading with Washington up to No. 40, the Eagles selected Iowa CB Cooper DeJean.

And several trades later in the evening, Philadelphia grabbed Houston Christian edge rusher Jalyx Hunt with the No. 94 overall pick.

Hunt has grown into his 6-foot-4, 252-pound frame. He began his college career at Cornell, where he played safety. He had 26 tackles in 2021. He transferred the following year to Houston Christian and moved to outside linebacker, and he racked up 13.5 sacks and was credited with 133 tackles over the past two seasons.

DeJean, a First-Team All-American and Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2023, was widely projected to be selected in the first round but was still on the board as Day 2 got underway.

Cooper DeJean / Jalyx Hunt (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) / (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DeJean totaled seven interceptions and 13 passes defensed over the past two seasons for Iowa while also making an impact as a punt returner.

He missed the end of last season with a broken fibula, but has since been medically cleared to return to football.

"Physically, I'm good," DeJean said after being drafted. "If there was a game played today, I'd be ready to go."

He held a personal pro day in early April and reportedly ran a 4.43 second 40-yard dash.

DeJean played both cornerback and safety at in college. While come evaluators project DeJean as a safety at the next level, a sentiment within the Eagles building is he is someone who can "do it all."

FILE - Iowa defensive back Cooper Dejean speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Mitchell ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine. The Eagles took a cornerback in the first round for the first time since 2002. The Eagles believe they have a shutdown cornerback who projects as an impact player with fellow cornerback Darius Slay in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme.

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell walks on stage during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

"I feel like right now, I'm with the right fit, I'm with the right organization with the right players, the right city," Mitchell said.

Mitchell wasn't ready to declare himself a starter, saying he's "got some vets in front of me that I can really learn from."

