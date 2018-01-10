PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia has begun accepting applications for the new city-controlled school board.
The new board will take over in July, when the SRC dissolves.
It is preferred that candidates are the parents of a Philadelphia public or charter school student, or attended a Philadelphia public or charter school themselves.
Anyone interested in serving on the Board, or interested in nominating someone to serve, is urged to review the Board of Education job description and apply.
The Board of Education will govern over all public schools, district managed schools, and charter schools in Philadelphia.
The Board will also oversee policy and financial decisions for the School District.
Anyone interested in serving on the Board, or interested in nominating someone to serve, is urged to review the Board of Education job description and apply.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps