EDUCATION

Six-year-old girl youngest to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Edith Fuller, age six, is facing off against competitors more than twice her age at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

Kindergartner Edith Fuller has become the youngest competitor ever at the Scripps National Spelling Bee at age six.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native qualified for the tournament in March when she was five years old by winning the 2017 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee.

"She is just excited to be here," Justin Fuller, Edith's father, told ABC News. "And she understands that it's a contest, and she has a desire to do well in it."

Edith is competing against spellers more than twice her age, ranging from 8 to 15 years old. She is the third six-year-old to compete in the national spelling bee, according to Scripps.

The kindergartner is homeschooled and prepared for the spelling bee with 20 minute study sessions as often as five times a day.

She is being cheered on by her parents, three younger siblings and grandfather. According to Scripps, Edith loves the outdoors, playing pretend with her younger brothers and hopes to become a professor of zoology.
