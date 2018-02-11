6ABC LOVES THE ARTS

Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia presents All Baroque

EMBED </>More Videos

6abc Loves the Arts: Chamber Orchestra. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 11, 2018. (WPVI)

The year was 1747 and the sounds of baroque music was taking Europe by storm. This month, the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia is staging a tribute to the genre with a concert called All Baroque led by guest conductor Jeffrey Brillhart.

"In a way you could describe baroque music the same way that you describe rock music, there's a lot of detail that goes on," Brillhart says. "Most gripping is its beat."

The program kicks off with the overture from Zais, written by a composer whose talents, Brillhart says, were overshadowed by a legend. "Rameau from France who was the greatest composer in France working at the same time as Bach," he adds.

Brillhart says in writing Zais, Rameau was inspired by the four seasons.

"It's a fantasy piece," explains Brillhart. "it starts off with just a drummer giving thunder in the distance."

Brillhart says modern-day listeners would never guess the piece was written in the 1740s and calls it :really, really amazing."

The concert is a mix of works from both Rameau and Bach, whose Air from Suite No. 3 in D opens the second half of the program with a softer sound.

"It's an extremely poignant piece with a very beautiful melody," says Brillhart. "You can almost reset your heart rhythm to what goes on in the baseline."

Brillhart will not only conduct but also improvise a solo work on the harpsichord.

"Harpsichord music was the music of the courts, music of the royalty," says Brillhart. "It's been described by some as sort of a twangy sound."

Brillhart has been working with the Chamber Orchestra for nearly three decades and promises a show that will pleasantly surprise the audience.

"I think a lot of people will be amazed at the music," he vows. "They're going to love it absolutely; they're going to walk out of the room for sure tapping their toes."

The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia
Brillhart: All Baroque
The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Perelman Theater
300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit The Arts in Philly.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainment6abc Loves the Artsartentertainmentconcertlive musicKimmel CenterCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC LOVES THE ARTS
6abc Loves the Arts: The Kimmel Center presents Mr. Popper's Penguins
6abc Loves the Arts: Opera Philadelphia presents Written on Skin
6abc Loves the Arts: Terracotta Warriors
6abc Loves the Arts: Curtis Symphony Orchestra
More 6abc Loves the Arts
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
LIST: Era of TV revivals - What's old is new again!
Oscar-nominated film "Knife Skills" offers recipe for success
Cosby lawyers: Delay trial if other accusers get to testify
Toyota - Virtual Viewing Party Sweepstakes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy Rain
Flooded roadways possible during Sunday drives
2 killed in West Goshen Township crash
Culture of fear? Lane Johnson critiques Patriot Way
Plane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow
3 dead, 4 injured after helicopter crashes in Grand Canyon National Park
Car explosion reported outside Northern Liberties club
Officials: Correctional officer shoots just-released inmate after attack
Show More
Evesham Twp. police warn of possible "lethal heroin"
Nick Foles 'owns' the Patriots, Google says
The city breaks down the numbers of the Eagles Parade
Some fans are getting permanent tattoos of Super Bowl LII
Funeral for Rasual Butler at La Salle University
More News
Top Video
Nick Foles 'owns' the Patriots, Google says
Highlights from Super Bowl LII and the Eagles' parade
Jason Kelce, Beau Allen sign autographs in Havertown
Evesham Twp. police warn of possible "lethal heroin"
More Video