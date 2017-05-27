ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actors Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor separate after 18 years together

Actor Ben Stiller, left, and wife Christine Taylor during Stiller's Hand & Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, December, 3, 2013. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are separating after 18 years together, the couple announced Friday.

The pair met while filming a television pilot and married a year later.

In a statement from their publicist, the couple said they have tremendous love and respect for each other, but have made the decision to separate.
The statement goes on to read: "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

The couple has a 15-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity breakupdivorceentertainment
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Private service, public viewing for Chris Cornell planned Friday
WWE star Jericho's latest smash in music headlining Fozzy
'Star Wars' premiered on this day 40 years ago
'Modern Family's' Sarah Hyland opens up about her health, weight
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman killed in Bristol hit-and-run
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Shower
Man found shot dead in car in Chester
Baby's death in SW Philadelphia deemed 'suspicious'
California man found guilty in murder of girlfriend's son, 2
Man, 71, shot during robbery in West Philadelphia
Police cruiser collides with car in South Philadelphia
Show More
Kushner asked Russian envoy for back channel on Syria and other policy matters
Memorial Day weekend begins at Jersey Shore
Man critical after being shot multiple times in Chester
2 Philadelphia police officers injured in Tacony crash
FBI warned Trump Org of hacking attempt
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos