Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore

(Marty Lederhandler/AP Photo|Twitter)

Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show has passed away at age 80.

After learning of her death, celebrities remembered the Hollywood and television icon on social media.

Singer Gloria Gaynor wrote, "#marytylermoore you could truly turn the world on with your smile and make millions fall in love and laugh along with you. A true entertainment icon & a national treasure."

Mary Tyler Moore through the years
Publicist: Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
