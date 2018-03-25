ENTERTAINMENT

How to get your 'Hamilton' in Philadelphia tickets now

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Forrest Theater will be the room where it happens as 'Hamilton' makes its Philadelphia premiere next year.

The hit musical is part of the Kimmel Center's 2018-19 Broadway Philadelphia season showcase.

The lineup was announced by the Kimmel Center last week.

'Love Never Dies,' 'Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory,' 'Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,' and 'Anastasia' will also be making their Philadelphia premieres.

Subscribing to a 7-show package is currently the only way to guarantee seats to 'Hamilton.'

Current 7-show subscription packages range from $246 to $944 and are available online at www.kimmelcenter.org or by calling 215-893-1955.

Single tickets for individual productions will go on sale at a later date, so you haven't missed your shot just yet.

Philadelphia season subscriptions had record-breaking sales for the 2017-18 season which guaranteed subscribers first access to 'Hamilton.'

'Hamilton' will run from August 27. 2019 to November 17, 2019.

Returning shows in the season include: 'Fiddler on the Roof,' 'Cats, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical,' 'Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella,' the 'RENT 20th Anniversary Tour,' and 'The Book of Mormon.'

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmusicalhamiltonbroadwayKimmel Center
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
'Black Panther' becomes top grossing superhero film
Rick Williams emcees UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
From Hollywood to Washington: Celebs who've held political office
Gloucester Co. singer vying for golden ticket on American Idol
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Black Panther' becomes top grossing superhero film
Jay Leno visits March for Our Lives in West Chester
Gloucester Co. singer vying for golden ticket on American Idol
Cirque du Soleil "Volta" Sweepstakes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Santorum: Kids should take CPR classes, not call for gun laws
1 injured, residents displaced in Camden fire
Police search for missing man with Alzheimer's
Man found with teenage girl in Mexico held on $500K bail
AccuWeather: Snow/ Rain Shower
Pederson tells NFL Network: No interesting offers for Foles
Phillies sign top prospect Scott Kingery
Man shot in Center City
Show More
Teen in critical condition after Frankford shooting
On Palm Sunday, pope urges youth to raise their voices
Fire damages restaurant in New Castle County
March for Our Lives in Philly draws thousands
Craigslist ends personal ad listings
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos