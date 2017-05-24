Kelly & Ryan have a good laugh over Cecily's earring mishap

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2027058" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim comes to the rescue when Cecily loses her earring.

The saga of Cecily Tynan's missing earring and Jim Gardner's detective work was a topic of conversation during Live with Kelly & Ryan Wednesday morning.To recap, on Monday on Action News at 6 p.m., while delivering the AccuWeather 7-day forecast, one of Cecily's earrings fell to the ground."I hope I didn't lose that. I really like that earring," Cecily said.A bit dismayed, Cecily continued her forecast. Suddenly, Jim appeared behind her searching for the earring. Seconds later, he found it."Is that it?" Jim asks."Thank you," Cecily says. "He's just a team player. That's like my favorite moment ever on Action News."On their morning show, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest had a good laugh over the memorable Action News moment."Did he realize he was in the shot?" Ryan asked of Jim's impromptu cameo."I don't think he cared," Kelly said.Kelly, a South Jersey native who has been watching Action News all her life, says this made her an even bigger Jim Gardner fan."I love that about him. I've always loved him, but that makes me love him even more," Kelly said.