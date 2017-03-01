Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set

We begin #WomensHistoryMonth with the best news: Our 5 LEGO #womeninSTEM will soon be available to kids everywhere! https://t.co/SXNkG8j43n pic.twitter.com/6LPSrcPTc9 — Lego NASA Women (@LegoNASAWomen) March 1, 2017

The newest Lego figures pay tribute to five women scientists.The company unveiled its "Women of NASA" set this week.The figures include Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, and Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space.There's also one of Katherine Johnson, the inspiration for the movie "Hidden Figures".The concept for this new set came from fans, who submitted proposals through the Lego Ideas Series.------