ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set

EMBED </>More News Videos

The newest Lego figures pay tribute to five women scientists. (WPVI)

The newest Lego figures pay tribute to five women scientists.

The company unveiled its "Women of NASA" set this week.

The figures include Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, and Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space.

There's also one of Katherine Johnson, the inspiration for the movie "Hidden Figures".

The concept for this new set came from fans, who submitted proposals through the Lego Ideas Series.


------
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentlegonasa
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oprah for president? Winfrey rethinks a run after Trump win
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
6 Sweet Treats in 17 Sweepstakes
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' new trailer premieres
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pepsi to cut 80-100 jobs in Philly, blames beverage tax
AccuWeather: Warm, Strong Afternoon Storms Possible
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
NAACP seeks review in Center City building collapse
Cape May sheriff's office seeks to enforce immigration law
7 Baltimore officers arrested on robbery, other charges
Storm system that killed 3 in Midwest rumbles eastward
Show More
Trump gives GOP leaders rallying cry, roadmap for change
Fact-checking President Trump's congressional address
Hershey expects to cut 15 percent of global workforce
Police: Montco man caught recording inside school locker room
Officials: Fire ruled arson at Delaware apartment building
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Trump declares it's 'time to join forces' to fix US problems
6abc hosts Black History Celebration
Man shot dead in North Philadelphia
More Video