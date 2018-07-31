Mayor Kenney, Jay-Z take photo before Philly concert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Jay-Z are apparently friendly again after that recent controversy over the Made in America festival.
They took a picture together Monday night during a brief meeting before Jay-Z performed at Lincoln Financial Field.
"Really enjoyed meeting Jay-Z tonight. We're both very excited about the future of @MIAFestival here in Philly," Kenney tweeted.
Really enjoyed meeting Jay-Z tonight. We’re both very excited about the future of @MIAFestival here in Philly. pic.twitter.com/dUK3ErNvRv— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) July 31, 2018
Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce hit the stage at the Linc for their much anticipated On the Run concert.
Just last week, Mayor Kenney announced that Jay-Z's Made in America festival will remain on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, after earlier saying it needed to move.
