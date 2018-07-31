ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mayor Kenney, Jay-Z take photo before Philly concert

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Kenney meets with Jay-Z. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Jay-Z are apparently friendly again after that recent controversy over the Made in America festival.

They took a picture together Monday night during a brief meeting before Jay-Z performed at Lincoln Financial Field.

"Really enjoyed meeting Jay-Z tonight. We're both very excited about the future of @MIAFestival here in Philly," Kenney tweeted.


Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce hit the stage at the Linc for their much anticipated On the Run concert.

Just last week, Mayor Kenney announced that Jay-Z's Made in America festival will remain on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, after earlier saying it needed to move.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentphilly newsentertainmentpoliticsmayor jim kenneyjay zbeyoncelincoln financial field
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 must-see music events in Philadelphia
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News