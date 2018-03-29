Minivan Mommas take on SUV Moms in parody video

Are you an SUV mom or a minivan mom?Apparently this is a hot little battle among mamas and some of our favorite ladies are putting it to a brilliant parody -- in song.Alicia and Eden from Texas posted an epic dance battle video on their blog called Laughing Moms.The satire is done to the tune of "Havana" by Camila Cabello.A sort of "West Side Story" battle with the moms obsessed with their minivans and the moms who apparently are too cool for them and want the souped-up SUV.Watch the full video below:-----