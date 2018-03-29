ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Minivan Mommas take on SUV Moms in parody video

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 23, 2018. (WPVI)

Are you an SUV mom or a minivan mom?

Apparently this is a hot little battle among mamas and some of our favorite ladies are putting it to a brilliant parody -- in song.

Alicia and Eden from Texas posted an epic dance battle video on their blog called Laughing Moms.

The satire is done to the tune of "Havana" by Camila Cabello.

A sort of "West Side Story" battle with the moms obsessed with their minivans and the moms who apparently are too cool for them and want the souped-up SUV.

Watch the full video below:



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbig talkersviral videoparentingautomotive
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
DMX faces the music: serenaded by judge, gets year in prison
'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller moved to halfway house
Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect dead in police-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot
Bill Cosby judge refuses defense request to step aside
Father accused of leaving son to die found guilty of murder
Embiid hurt during game, posts 'not good' video
Opening Day: Phillies eager to start new era
Phillies fans can apply to be batting practice pitcher
Family members charged in fatal neglect of elderly man
Authorities: Mom left sleeping toddler in car that was towed
Show More
Person struck and killed on I-295
1 injured in Wynnefield crash, driver flees
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
AccuWeather: Finally turning warmer today
More remodeling for King of Prussia Mall
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Embiid hurt during game, posts 'not good' video
Cheetah jumps into man's Jeep
More remodeling for King of Prussia Mall
More Video