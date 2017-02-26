OSCARS

'O.J.: Made in America' wins Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars

"O.J.: Made in America" won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. (Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S.© 2017)

O.J.: Made in America won the award for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars on Sunday.

The five-part documentary focuses on the life of O.J. Simpson, from his rise as one of football's most talented and charismatic stars, to his widely-publicized murder trial in what ESPN called "almost inarguably the defining cultural tale of modern America - a saga of race, celebrity, media, violence, and the criminal justice system."

The documentary, distributed by ESPN Films, was one of the most critically-acclaimed movies from 2016.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsacademy awardso.j. simpsonESPNmoviesdistraction
Load Comments
OSCARS
Jimmy Kimmel grills Damon, Trump in Oscars opening monologue
Oscars start on upbeat note before Kimmel takes shot at Trump
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jimmy Kimmel grills Damon, Trump in Oscars opening monologue
Oscars start on upbeat note before Kimmel takes shot at Trump
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hundreds of headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery in Philly
2 members of Dover Police Department killed in crash
Actor Bill Paxton dead at age 61
Girl, 7, bitten in face by pit bull in Germantown
Boscov remembered as energetic businessman, caring person
Dog's role investigated in Olney suspicious death
Woman injured in South Philly strip club shooting
Show More
AccuWeather: Milder Monday
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
Washington Township High School grad's film gets Oscar nom
La La Land team's journey from Philly suburbs to Oscars
Judge Joseph Wapner dies at 97
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos