Take a look at how each cast member is getting ready for the season.
Nancy Ann Kerrigan
You know her from: If you watched Olympic figure skating in the early '90s, Nancy was all over your TV.
Pro partner: Artem Chigvintsev
Getting ready by: Showing Artem the ropes on the ice rink
You know him from: He's a Saturday Night Live alum and he played Bob on ABC's The Middle.
Pro partner: Witney Carson
Getting ready by: Revealing an exclusive clip of their "choreography"
You know him from: He's a professional bull rider who recovered from a major injury in 2016.
Pro partner: Sharna Burgess
Getting ready by: Bonner said he's too busy rehearsing to post on social media, but he and Sharna did take a little break to share their team name.
#denimndiamonds pic.twitter.com/TFuZjhLW6G— Bonner Bolton (@bonner_bolton) March 12, 2017
You know her from: She's a singer and a Flamenco guitarist. And you probably know her catch phrase: Cuchi-cuchi!
Pro partner: Keo Motsepe
Getting ready by: Showing off her one-of-a-kind style during rehearsal
Rashad Jennings
You know him from: He's an NFL running back who most recently played with the New York Giants. Right now he's a free agent.
Pro partner: Emma Slater
Getting ready by: Incorporating Emma into his workouts...literally.
Heather Morris
You know her from: She played Brittany S. Pierce on Glee.
Pro partner: Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Getting ready by: Getting goofy during their team photo session
You know him from: He's a Cubbie! He was the catcher on the 2016 World Series-winning Chicago Cubs.
Pro partner: Lindsay Arnold
Getting ready by: "Granpa Rossy" and partner visited Wrigley Field to show off their best "the robot" ... while donning some Cubs gear.
Bust a move!@D_Ross3 vs. @lindsayarnold on Snapchat! https://t.co/Y7ZCTAhlUb pic.twitter.com/0yMIFpPjQd— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 16, 2017
Meanwhile at #WrigleyField, @D_Ross3 and @lindsayarnold are setting a new stage.#DWTS #ThatsCub pic.twitter.com/G48ZZfrOjh— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 16, 2017
You know her from: Erika Jayne is the name she uses to release dance club music, but you might also know her as Erika Girardi of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Pro partner: Gleb Savchenko
Getting ready by: Showing off her flexibility with some sweet moves.
Mr. T
You know him from: His role as B.A. Baracus on A-Team. I pity the fool!
Pro partner: Kym Johnson
Getting ready by: Tweeting about his inspiration and getting in some trash talk ... using his signature catch phrase.
Our Dance Routine is coming together. My legs and my knees are Sore. But the Children at St. Jude and Shriners Hospital is my Motivation.— Mr. T (@MrT) March 7, 2017
I'm Dancing and/or Trying to Dance for a Great Cause! and I Pity The Competition!— Mr. T (@MrT) March 4, 2017
F.Y.I, I am the oldest man on this season of DWTS. GOD willing, I'll be 65 on May 21!— Mr. T (@MrT) March 10, 2017
Now, That's No Excuse if I Lose. But if I should Win, I Pity those Young Fools! Grrrr— Mr. T (@MrT) March 10, 2017
You know her from: She's 1/5 of the musical group Fifth Harmony.
Pro partner: Val Chmerkovskiy
Getting ready by: Reversing roles by teaching Val choreography from Fifth Harmony's hit "Work From Home"
Simone Biles
You know her from: She dominated with Team USA on the gymnast mat at the Rio Olympics.
Pro partner: Sasha Farber
Getting ready by: Picking out a team name (#TeamGoldenGiggles) and working to improve Simone's memory with fun exercises.
Nick Viall
You know him from: Nick just gave away his final rose on the finale of ABC's The Bachelor.
Pro partner: Peta Murgatroyd
Getting ready by: Bonding with his partner over big life events. Nick just got engaged. Peta just had a baby.
Huge congratulations to my dance partner @viallnicholas28 and his love @VanessaGrimaldi ?????? Life will just keep getting better!— Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) March 14, 2017
Thanks Peta!! We can wait till Monday!! https://t.co/RSIBZ6o8xu— Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) March 14, 2017
Watch the new season of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.