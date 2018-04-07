AMAZON

Report: Amazon to spend billion dollars to turn 'Lord of the Rings' into TV series

EMBED </>More Videos

Lord of the Rings fans, listen up! Amazon is reportedly getting ready to spend big bucks to turn Lord of the Rings into a TV series. (New Line Cinema photo)

Amazon is reportedly getting ready to spend big bucks to turn Lord of the Rings into a television series.

Amazon is paying more than a $1 billion to bring this dream to life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The article says the network's groundbreaking negotiation guaranteed a five-season commitment of J.R.R. Tolkien's adaptation, making it the "most expensive TV series ever."
Amazon Studios reportedly shelled out an estimated $250 million for the rights.

So, when will we see it? Production will reportedly start within the next two years.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieamazontelevisiondistractioncelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMAZON
Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in US
Alexa's laugh scares people; Amazon investigates
Is your Alexa randomly laughing at you? You aren't alone
Bezos, Gates and Buffett top Forbes billionaires list
More amazon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Arnold Schwarzenegger out of hospital after heart procedure
Kimmel, Hannity spar over FLOTUS joke
Family shows off singing chops with 'Les Miserables' song
Four local contestants compete in Top 24 on American Idol
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of missing boy with autism charged with homicide
Police: Bad batch of heroin found on Camden streets
14 killed after bus carrying hockey team crashes
Search for missing man in New Castle County
Vehicle crashes into German crowd; 3 dead
Ford recalls trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem
Brothers who killed parents burst into tears during emotional reunion in prison
12 arrested for housing scam in Mercer County
Show More
Murder charges filed in beating death of 4-year-old
AccuWeather: Blustery And Chilly
Deadly shooting on Cherry St. in West Philly
Fight ends in shooting outside 7-Eleven in Tacony
Fire forces family from home in Glenolden
More News