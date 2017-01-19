ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Smokey Robinson makes $1M donation to music school in California
Some students at a school in Los Angeles have a million reasons to make beautiful music thanks to one pretty famous musician. (WPVI)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
Some students at a school in Los Angeles have a million reasons to make beautiful music thanks to one pretty famous musician.

Their music program is called Little Kids Rock and they can keep rocking on thanks to brand new instruments and a million dollar donation from music legend Smokey Robinson.

"Talented kids are everywhere and they deserve the right to be able to develop their talent and to use it and to enjoy it," he said.

"I just want to say thank you because without that we wouldn't have this and I wouldn't be able to show everyone else that we are good and we can rock," said 6th grader, Ashley Del-Cid.

The program launched at the school five years ago and has since gone national.

Robinson's check is enough to bring the gift of music to an additional 200 schools.
