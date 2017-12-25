ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68

Menzies-Urich has died. She was 68. Menzies-Urich's son, actor Ryan Urich, told Variety that his mother died late Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Frankford, Ontario.

LOS ANGELES --
Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the 1965 hit film, "The Sound of Music," has died. She was 68.

Her son, actor Ryan Urich, told Variety that his mother died late Sunday in Frankford, Ontario, Canada. She had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Menzies-Urich played Louisa von Trapp, the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp children in the film adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

"The Sound of Music" captured five Academy Awards, including best picture.

Variety reports that Menzies-Urich is survived by two other children, several grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Her husband, actor Robert Urich, died in 2002.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentfamous deathsfamous deathcelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ex-Miss Americas call for ouster of pageant CEO
Oprah warns against online scammers using her name
FYI Philly Bonus: Kathe Wohlfahrt at Christmas Village
Hugh Hefner's trust requires his family to remain sober
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Homes catch fire in Slaughter Beach on Christmas
Person of interest sought in homicide, retaliation shooting
Trent Cole signs ceremonial contract to retire with Eagles
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
Tanker truck crashes into home in Burlington Co.
Carson Wentz shares new Christmas tradition
CHP officer killed as patrol car hit by drunken driver
Winds scuttle Washington's crossing despite kids' efforts
Show More
Blustery And Cold
Trump celebrates Christmas like most of America, with family
Christmas messages from 6abc Action News family
Winter weather delivers white Christmas across US
Raja the cat returned to family 3 years later
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Fugitives sought by U.S. Marshals Task Force
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
More Photos