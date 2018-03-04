ENTERTAINMENT

Top executive behind TV's 'Fuller House' is fired

Exec. Producer Jeff Franklin, Bob Saget, John Stamos and Dave Coulier seen at Netflix Premiere of "Fuller House" at The Grove - Pacific Theatres on Feb. 16, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Netflix/AP Images)

NEW YORK --
Producers of the Netflix remake "Fuller House" have fired the top executive behind the show amid charges about his behavior on the set.

Warner Brothers Television said Wednesday that it would not renew Jeff Franklin's deal, without explaining why. Variety reports that there were complaints about him being verbally abusive to staffers and making inappropriate comments to the show's writers. There have been no accusations of sexual misconduct.

Franklin's attorney, Stanton "Larry" Stein, says neither he nor his client have been told about what had been said that was deemed offensive.

Besides working on the remake, Franklin was the creator of "Full House," the ABC show upon which it was based. Netflix says that it hopes to go into production for the show's fourth season in the next few months.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentnetflix
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Free Shawn Mendes concert highlights NFL Kickoff event in Philly
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease
Al Pacino spotted at Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 must-see music events in Philadelphia
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News