WWE Hall of Famer "Luscious" Johnny Valiant killed crossing Pa. street

PITTSBURGH --
Former professional wrestling champion "Luscious" Johnny Valiant has died after being struck crossing a street in a Pittsburgh suburb.

The Allegheny County medical examiner says in a statement that 71-year-old Thomas Sullivan died Wednesday morning at a hospital. He was struck just before 5:30 a.m. while crossing a street in Ross Township, about 8 miles northwest of Pittsburgh..

Police told WPXI-TV the World Wrestling Entertainment hall of famer was not in a crosswalk, and the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.



The WWE says Valiant won the world tag team championships in 1974 with James Fanning as The Valiant Brothers. He partnered with "Gentleman" Jerry Valiant to win the world tag team championships in 1979.

He also managed Hulk Hogan in the 1980s.

