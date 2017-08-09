Evacuations issued in West Chester, 12 firefighters injured

Sheriffs telling pedestrians to get off West Gay Street ... PECO says they shut off power to 79 customers due to underground fire @6abc pic.twitter.com/iLBP0mk51N — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) August 9, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2290403" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 12 firefighters injured in West Chester. Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams report during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 9, 2017.

Residents in a portion of downtown West Chester are being told to evacuate due to an underground fire that injured 12 firefighters.The call of smoke came in shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of West Gay Street, near the Justice Center.Residents on the 100 and 200 block of Gay Street are being told to leave the area. Crews are going door to door to check on carbon monoxide levels.Five firefighters were taken to area hospitals due to the carbon monoxide. Seven others were treated at the scene.Seventy-nine customers are without power, PECO says. They are trying to determine the cause of the fire, but say it might be due to cables underground.----------