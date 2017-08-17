SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Caitlin Jaje's father and sister sifted through albums Thursday she had made of friends and family.
"We're doing the best we can just to keep moving because we know that that's what she would definitely want," Caitlin's father Dan Jaje said.
Police say 23-year-old Caitlin Jaje and her boyfriend, 50-year-old Candito Gonzalez, were found dead, beaten and bloody, in their South Philadelphia apartment on Sunday night.
Investigators found no signs of forced entry, but say the place was ransacked.
On Thursday afternoon, the medical examiner ruled both deaths as homicides. The manner of the death was ligature strangulation.
"She's been through a lot and the way that she came up and just prospered," Caitlin's sister Miranda Jaje said.
Miranda says, in the past, Caitlin struggled with drug addiction, but with family support and rehab, she was able to get clean.
Caitlin's family was excited for her to start classes at Community College of Philadelphia this fall. They said they have no idea who would've wanted to end her life.
"I've racked my brain over and over, same as everyone else, trying to figure it out, but I can't imagine," Dan said.
They say Caitlin was positive, loyal, and hardworking. Now, they are hoping for an arrest and closure.
"I know there's information out there and people don't want to talk, but if it was their daughter or their family member, they wouldn't be thinking that way," Dan said.
Caitlin's funeral is scheduled for Friday.
A GoFundMe Page has been set up for funeral expenses.
