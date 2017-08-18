BACK TO SCHOOL

Get your kids ready to head back to school with this countdown checklist

EMBED </>More Videos

Get your kids ready to head back to school with this countdown checklist (Shutterstock)

Donna Tetreault, ABC Parenting Contributor
Many families are just a few weeks out from the all-important first day of school. Though many teachers, students and parents may be ecstatic, sometimes preparing for the routine and grind of the new school year can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you're still in a summertime state of mind.

Not to worry, because we have you covered with a foolproof plan to get you and your kids ready throughout the back-to-school season.
Four weeks out:
  • Get back-to-school clothes shopping out of the way

  • Begin to re-establish a regular bedtime routine for your kids

  • Complete all back-to-school paperwork


Two weeks out:
  • Make appointments to see your pediatrician, dentist and/or eye doctor

  • Finish any "summer homework" assignments

  • Have your kids start to spend 15-30 minutes each day focused on reading and math to get into the school mindset

One week out:
  • Shop for back-to-school supplies

  • Review technology rules in the home as it pertains to the school week

  • Figure out a daily routine with your significant other, including who is responsible for breakfast/making lunches/driving kids to and from school


Three days out:
  • Have your kids pick out their outfits for the entire first week of school

  • Prepare backpacks and supplies for the first day of school

  • Go food shopping with your kids to get healthy lunchtime meals and snacks


The night before:
  • Enjoy a family meal together. Talk about the new year ahead and share stories about previous first days of school. Enjoy each other's company!

  • Everyone gets a good night's sleep

  • Envision a smooth first day of school


What's your go-to tip for a smooth and successful back-to-school transition? Let us know in the comments.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyback to schoolparentingchildrenstudents
Load Comments
BACK TO SCHOOL
Students in Philadelphia School District attend back to school fair
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
What's the Deal: Save money on back to school shopping
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
More back to school
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
What time should your child go to bed every night?
Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
Comebacks for rude comments on family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Steamy, Flooding Downpours Today, Tonight
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
Suspect ID'd in spray painting of Frank Rizzo statue
Why is the Rizzo statue controversial?
Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategist
Teen from Hatfield dies in fall inside N.J. temple
Solar eclipse glasses hard to find around Phila.
Charlottesville mayor calls for swift removal of Lee statue
Show More
Rower rescues dogs from Schuylkill River
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
Finnish police shoot man after several people stabbed
Police: Attacks in Spain are linked, took long time to plan
Spanish police kill 5 in resort hours after Barcelona attack
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Suspect ID'd in spray painting of Frank Rizzo statue
Officer hurt, suspect arrested in Wilmington drug bust
Travelers express concern after Barcelona attack
More Video