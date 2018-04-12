FAMILY & PARENTING

Congressman Bob Brady offers $40,000 to return K-9 to SEPTA officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Brady offers $40K for return of K-9: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Congressman Bob Brady of Philadelphia is offering $40,000 to return a dog to its former SEPTA police handler.

The family of SEPTA Officer Richard Galanti has been fighting for the reunion since he was transferred from the K-9 unit.

SEPTA police K-9 reassigned
After 5 years of working together, SEPTA's Transit Police Chief announced just last week that the officer was going to be transferred out of the K-9 division and reassigned to foot patrol.

The German Shepherd-Akita mix, named Abal, is now working with another officer.

Brady says the money he could raise would pay to train another dog to replace Abal on the force.

SEPTA is standing by its decision to transfer Officer Galanti.

EMBED More News Videos

SEPTA police K-9 reassigned: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 3, 2018


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyphilly newsdogk-9SEPTA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
FAMILY & PARENTING
Montco couple adopts 10th child, reuniting boy with his 2 sisters
Happy National Siblings Day!
Bus driver helps girl who lost mom with her hair every morning
Indiana woman finally receives postcard 60 years later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Shots fired at police in Southwest Philadelphia
43K Pa. drivers need to find new insurance by Thurs.
3 injured in Hunting Park fire, residents escape through window
76ers, summer fans: Bring on the heat!
Police search for Easter Sunday murder suspect
76ers win 16th straight, earn 3 seed in romp over Bucks
Flyers fall to Penguins 7-0 in Game 1
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Feeling Like Summer on Friday
Show More
Detectives make arrest in Cobbs Creek murder of art school student
Air Force Major surprises family at Phillies game
Driver crashes into Delco auto body shop
Mayor Kenney visits Meek Mill in prison
Free coffee for Wawa Day on Thursday
More News