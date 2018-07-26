FAMILY & PARENTING

California family fights school to allow daughter's medical marijuana

EMBED </>More Videos

California family fights school to allow daughter's medical marijuana. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 26, 2018. (WPVI)

A California family is fighting to get their daughter both an education, and the medication she needs.

Five-year-old Brooke Adams recently had a seizure on a family vacation.

Her parents made a video of the incident public to prove the seriousness of her illness -- Dravet Syndrome -- and the effectiveness of its treatment, medical cannabis oil administered by mouth.

Here's the problem -- the local school district will not allow Brooke to attend school, saying that federal law deems cannabis illegal even though it is legal in California.

Instead, they say the child should be homeschooled.

A judge is now conducting a hearing in the case.

The school says it will adhere to whatever the judge decides.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyhealthschoolmarijuanabig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Heroic mother sacrifices herself to save children from apartment fire in China
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News