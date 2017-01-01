Delaware Valley welcomes New Year's babies

Oh, baby! The Delaware Valley has welcomed its first babies of the New Year.Little Sawyer Nelson burst into the world on January 1 at 12:00:13 a.m. - just seconds into the start of 2017.He became the first baby of the New Year born at Virtua Voorhees.Sawyer weighs 8 pounds and is 19.75 inches long.The hospital says both Sawyer and Mom Chelsea Nelson from Mullica Hill, New Jersey are doing well.Over in Montgomery County, Abington Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year at 4:44 a.m.John Joseph Vellucci weighs 7 pounds 2 ounces.The hospital says both baby and mom Elizabeth Vellucci are doing great.This is the second child for Elizabeth and her husband John.Elizabeth happens to be a Labor and Delivery Nurse at Abington Hospital. She was among her coworkers when delivering.The baby's father, John, was serving as the best man in his older brother's wedding on New Year's Eve. He left the wedding in New Jersey to come to the hospital for the birth of baby."I was at the wedding in Jersey when she called me and went into labor. I made the mad dash back," John, the dad, said.Baby John's middle name Joseph is a tribute to his father's younger brother who had passed away.Action News will be meeting Sawyer later today - so check back for photos!