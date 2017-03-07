VIRAL VIDEO

Pregnant woman's hilarious April the Giraffe impression goes viral

Watch a sped-up version of a pregnant woman's viral April the Giraffe impression captured on Facebook Live. (WLS)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. --
As millions watch for the birth of April the Giraffe's baby, a woman in South Carolina who is 39 weeks pregnant decided to live stream her own waiting game.

WATCH LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe to give birth to calf

Erin Dietrich, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., is due with her fourth child any day now. She told ABC 7 Chicago she has been "obsessed" with watching April the Giraffe, so her husband suggested ordering a giraffe mask on Amazon so they could recreate the scene in the delivery room.

But when the mask arrived Sunday night, they decided to try it out right away for their friends on Facebook Live. In the video, Dietrich can be seen doing her best April impression by pacing around her bedroom, peering into the camera, and stretching and dancing.

As their friends began sharing the hilarious scene, and it quickly went viral. Less than 24 hours after she posted it, Dietrich's video has more than 15 million views.

"We were not expecting this at all!" Dietrich said. "Now we might have to do this every night!"

Dietrich said they definitely plan to film an update when her son, Porter Lane, arrives. She's due on March 14.

You can watch the full version in Dietrich's Facebook post below.

