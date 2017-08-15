Father of 8-year-old murdered in Allentown

Jonece Curtis says the murder of her boyfriend, Jermaine Taylor of Allentown, is more than she can take."He was heartwarming, caring, giving," Curtis said, fighting back tears Tuesday.The incident unfolded early Sunday morning when witnesses say four armed intruders burst their way into Taylor's Linden Street apartment where he lived with his 8-year-old daughter.According to court documents, those witnesses heard the gunmen say, "Show me the money," before gunfire erupted.A short time later, police arrived to find Taylor's daughter weeping over her father's body.Fannie Holden, who lives next door, describes Taylor, 39, as a doting father who would do anything for his little girl."That precious child, I want everyone to send their prayers covering your heart to heal her soul and her mind from the trauma she has been through," Holden said.Seven shell casings from two different guns were recovered from the scene.Police believe one of the bullets intended for Taylor struck one of the armed intruders.This is because a blood-trail from the scene quickly led police to the home of 29-year-old Isaac Navarro who was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.He was arrested and has since been charged with homicide and robbery.The three other suspects remain on the loose.Meanwhile, Jermaine Taylor's loved ones are honoring the memory of a man dedicated to improving himself and creating a better life for his daughter."He overcame homelessness and everything, he told me. He tried to make a way for him and his daughter," Curtis said."Why are they killing each other? Why can't we realize everybody's hand don't need a gun in it?" Holden said.----------