Father of allegedly bullied child charged with threatening school via social media

Paul Chapman (Cook County Sheriff)

LYONS, Ill. --
A man was arrested Friday in connection with social media threats against an Illinois elementary school.

Paul Chapman was identified by officials as the father of a student at the school.

Chapman allegedly posted threats against Robinson Elementary School because he was angry after his child was bullied, officials said.

Five schools were placed on soft lockdown, but officials said that there was never any immediate danger to students or staff.

Chapman was arrested Friday and has been charged with felony disorderly conduct.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
social mediaschool threatu.s. & world
Top Stories
Wife speaks after man charged in Allentown teen case
Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington
School arming students with rocks adds additional security
Upper Darby police seek rape suspect
FTC confirms investigation of Facebook, company shares plunge
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate
VA secretary Shulkin attends Del. summit amid speculation
Camden police: Mother killed, son injured in stabbing
Show More
Storm Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair
Villanova returns to Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59
Sixers clinch first playoff berth in six seasons
LIST: PennDOT repairing potholes on more than 60 roads
Aer Lingus arrives in Philadelphia
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos