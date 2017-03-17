PERSONAL FINANCE

Citizens Bank says transaction delays fixed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Citizens Bank says earlier delays in transactions have been fixed.

Customers contacted Action News on Friday morning after finding their paychecks were not deposited.

The company blamed the problem on a vendor processing issue.

By Friday afternoon, however, the bank put out a statement saying the issues were resolved and all accounts should be current.

"We appreciate the patience of our customers as we worked through this issue, and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the statement reads.

Action News was told by the bank the problem was not the result of a hack or some kind of cyber attack.

