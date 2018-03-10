PERSONAL FINANCE

The IRS has more than $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds, but deadline to file is nearing

EMBED </>More Videos

Didn't file a tax return in 2014? You could be owed a refund, but time is running out to claim it. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
If you didn't file your taxes from 2014, time is running out to claim your share of more than $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from that year.

According to the IRS, more than a million people living in all 50 states are owed a median refund of $847.

In a news release, IRS commissioner David Kautter pointed out that students and part-time workers are among those due a refund who are likely to have overlooked filing a return.

In addition to a refund of taxes withheld, many low- and moderate-income workers may also be eligible for more than $6,000 through the Earned Income Tax Credit, according to the agency.

For those owed a refund, there is no penalty for filing a late return. By law, 2014 returns must be postmarked by April 17, 2018. Unclaimed refund money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury after that date.

In order to receive a 2014 refund, taxpayers must have filed for 2015 and 2016 -- otherwise, the IRS may choose to withhold their refund until all filings are brought up to date.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financeIRStaxesgovernmentmoneypersonal financeu.s. & worldinternal revenue service
PERSONAL FINANCE
What's The Deal: Are millennials saving enough to retire?
Consumer Reports: Why you should file your taxes early
Why one major bank is refunding more than $330 million
New tax scam can cause entire refund to vanish
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
California gunman in veteran center killings was ex-patient
Vandals damage 8 vehicles in West Philadelphia overnight
Parking lot attendant shot during attempted robbery
Driver loses control of vehicle before overturning in Delaware County
Crews continue to restore power after two powerful nor'easters
Man shot and killed inside car in Newark
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash in Delaware
Vehicle crashes into home in Belvedere, Delaware
Show More
6 female inmates in Delaware treated for drug overdoses
1 dead, 1 injured after car and train collide in Hammonton
1 dead in head-on vehicle crash in Delaware
'Pharma Bro' gets 7 years for fraud, cries in court
Eagles trade Torrey Smith to Carolina for CB Daryl Worley
More News
Top Video
Firefighters battle multi-alarm building blaze in Allentown
1 dead in head-on vehicle crash in Delaware
California gunman in veteran center killings was ex-patient
Action News Update
More Video