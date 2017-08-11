Fire at auto repair shop in Crescentville

CRESCENTVILLE (WPVI) --Firefighters quickly got the upper hand on a fire that consumed an auto repair shop in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia.
It happened just after 3:30 Friday afternoon at Vina Autocare, located on the 5500 block of Tabor Avenue.
The fire reached two alarms before firefighters were able to get the flames under control.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities descend on pharmacy in Media
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps