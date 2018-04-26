Fire damages hotel in Quakertown, Pa.

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a fire at the Bush House Hotel in Quakertown, Pa. on April 26, 2018. (WPVI)

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a blaze at a hotel in Quakertown.

The fire broke out at 8:50 a.m. Thursday at the Bush House Hotel in the 200 block of West Broad Street.

Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple firefighting units on the scene.

Smoke was seen coming from a rear section of the building. Several firefighters were attacking the fire from outside that part of the building.

Action News is working to determine the number and extent of any injuries.

There was no immediate word what may have sparked the blaze.

