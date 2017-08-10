Fire erupts at Wal-Mart construction site in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze at a Wal-Mart warehouse construction site in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The two alarm blaze broke out just before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Commerce Center Boulevard.
When firefighters arrived flames were showing from the roof, which contained construction materials.
Crews managed to contain the blaze.
There are no reports of injuries.
