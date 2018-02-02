Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Norristown

NORRISTOWN (WPVI) --Fire crews battled a 2-alarm house blaze in Norristown Friday evening.
The fire started after 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of George Street.
Heavy flames were showing from the second floor of a three-story house when crews arrived.
Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control before 7:30 p.m.
There were no reports of any injuries.
So far, there is no word on what sparked the blaze.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps