Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Norristown

NORRISTOWN (WPVI) --
Fire crews battled a 2-alarm house blaze in Norristown Friday evening.

The fire started after 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of George Street.

Heavy flames were showing from the second floor of a three-story house when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control before 7:30 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

So far, there is no word on what sparked the blaze.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshouse fire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Philly hopes for Super Bowl Championship
Jeremiah Trotter ready to see Eagles take down Patriots
Parking restrictions for Broad St. ahead of Super Bowl
Massive operation underway to keep Minneapolis safe
Biggest travel day for fans going to the Super Bowl
Blustery Saturday, Rainy SB Sunday
Meet Challenger, an inspiration for Eagles fans everywhere
52 reasons to cheer on Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Show More
How to protect yourself from the flu at Super Bowl parties
Brian asks Minneapolis: Philly or Boston?
Worker who sent Hawaii alert was '100% sure it was real'
1 injured in shooting at West Philadelphia bar
Capitol Hill reacts to release of GOP memo
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 26 in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Eagles fans show off their team spirit
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate
More Photos